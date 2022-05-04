Gwinn Area Community Schools hosting Anastasia the musical this weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A successful Broadway play is coming to the Gwinn Area Community Schools starting this Friday. Students have been rehearsing the musical Anastasia.

The play tells the tale of a young woman looking for her family who runs into two con men looking to swindle a fortune from her grandmother. Those in the cast say they’ve been working hard on the show.

“I think it will be a good experience, I think it will be fun to watch, we’ve worked hard on it and we have some fun dance numbers and some really good actors out here, we have fun with it, not everything goes according to plan all the time but we’re good with rolling with it and the show must go on,” said Rachel Jenkins who plays the role of Anastasia.

Anastasia opens Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m., there’s another performance Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday. All tickets are $5.

