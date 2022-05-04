Grief counselor offers assistance for families dealing with loss

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As U.P. schools continue to deal with student suicides, one certified grief counselor is sharing some tips for parents.

Gwen Kapcia is originally from the U.P. and is trained in helping families, including children, through bereavement and grief. She said it’s important for parents to stay calm with their children while explaining the situation, but not to lecture them as well.

“We want to let the children lead a little bit, when and how much, but we have to keep encouraging that those conversations happen and not in a lecture form but rather in a form of exploring how the child is feeling and what’s going on,” Kapcia said.

Kapcia will also be in the Marquette area in September. She’s being invited by Canale Tonella funeral home to speak to local families.

Kapcia’s website can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.