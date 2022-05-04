First responders search for woman in Black River Falls

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders search for a 68 or 69-year-old woman that reportedly fell into Black River Falls around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a TV6 reporter on the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff said conditions are not safe to send rescue teams into the water. They are using a drone to search. The reporter on the scene was told the woman has not resurfaced as far as they know.

The Marquette County Sheriff is on the scene with Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Fire Department, Ely Township Fire Department and several others. There is a dive team on the scene, but it is unclear if they will be assisting.

This article will be updated with additional information if it is provided.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.