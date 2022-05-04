Find unique, handmade gift options for Mother’s Day at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - About 70% of Americans will buy their mom flowers for Mother’s Day... why not add a unique touch with a homemade gift?

You can find Great Lakes Gems and many other artistic creations at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette.

Artist Cindy Silva shares how she turns recycled and found materials into wearable art and jewelry.

If you like Silva’s designs and want to learn how to create your own, you can attend a workshop on Saturday, May 18th at 6 PM.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 to 6, and on Sunday from 11 to 3.

