Advertisement

Find unique, handmade gift options for Mother’s Day at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique

Great Lakes Gems turns recycled and found materials into wearable art
Tia and Cindy wearing Great Lakes Gems necklaces.
Tia and Cindy wearing Great Lakes Gems necklaces.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - About 70% of Americans will buy their mom flowers for Mother’s Day... why not add a unique touch with a homemade gift?

You can find Great Lakes Gems and many other artistic creations at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette.

Artist Cindy Silva shares how she turns recycled and found materials into wearable art and jewelry.

Cindy Silva of Great Lakes Gems shares how she turns found materials into wearable art.

If you like Silva’s designs and want to learn how to create your own, you can attend a workshop on Saturday, May 18th at 6 PM.

You can attend a jewelry workshop at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique on May 18th at 6 PM.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 to 6, and on Sunday from 11 to 3.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee releases Recreation Plan for “30-Day Public Review”
How hearing and dementia relate
May is Better Speech & Hearing Month
The site of the former Shiras Plant in South Marquette
Marquette Board of Light and Power holding Shiras Plant working session Wednesday
Blackrocks Brewery
Marquette West Rotary Club recruiting new members