Financial planner Mark Aho encourages you to ask yourself these four questions in new book, The Financial Four

May the four(questions)th be with you
Books written by financial planner Mark Aho.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a centennial celebration and a recruitment meeting over Blackrocks brews.

Centennial celebration, Marquette Rotary recruitment event, and star wars day.

Also... financial planner and author Mark Aho discusses the inspiration behind his new book, The Financial Four.

Financial planner and author Mark Aho talks about the inspiration behind his books.

Aho shares what the financial four (questions) actually are...

Mark Aho discusses the four questions he encourages you to ask yourself before planning your finances.

and finally, Elizabeth puts Tia to a personality test.

The cutest wedding dress and a Tia test.

