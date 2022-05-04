Advertisement

Father & son from Ontonagon help Bay Cliff Health Camp

Norm and Dan Pestka are sending letters to Ontonagon County businesses to recruit staff for this year’s summer camp
By Matt Price
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Pestka is an Ontonagon man who was born with Cerebral Palsy. From 1978 to 1988, he was a camper at Marquette County’s Bay Cliff Health Camp, a non-profit wellness and therapy center for children with disabilities.

“All i can say is (my life) started working,” said Dan. “It started working at Bay Cliff.”

Dan’s father, Norm, says the camp made a big difference in his son’s life.

“When he was five years old, we carried him in,” said Norm. “Seven weeks later, he walked out and down that sidewalk. Five feet wide and 50 feet long. They programmed him to walk. We couldn’t get him to walk along furniture when he was born.”

The father-son duo currently run Pestka Construction.

For decades, they have made donations to Bay Cliff for golf carts, handicap buses, wheelchairs, and other supplies. They have also built wheelchair ramps and a gazebo. Now, the Pestkas are looking to help fill some of the 25-30 vacant staff positions for this year’s Children’s Summer Therapy Program.

“We currently need kitchen staff,” said Bay Cliff Executive Director Clare Lutgen. “We need a rec instructor. We could certainly use another full-time nurse.”

For the last three weeks, the Pestkas have been sending letters to businesses within Ontonagon County, where people could be recruited within the Ontonagon and Gogebic County areas.

“The fact that they continue to have faith in the Bay Cliff mission (and) in the Bay Cliff work is something that’s really encouraging, not just to me but my whole staff and my board of directors,” Lutgen said.

Dan is just happy to help.

“The bottom line is I’m going to make a difference for everybody,” Dan said. “The counselors and all the children.”

The Pestkas hopes they are able to recruit as many people as possible before Bay Cliff’s summer camp begins in June.

