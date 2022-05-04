Advertisement

A fair weather stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We’re looking at dry weather through the end of the week as high pressure dominates. An upper-level ridge builds over the Great Lakes, which will help pump in unseasonably warm air. There’s a wildfire risk on Friday and Saturday due to low humidity values, and warm/breezy conditions. Avoid brush burning during this time. By next week a lot of moisture will be moving and we’ll see a shift to humid conditions with the potential of storms developing.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 50s north, upper 50s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Humid, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Humid and very warm with isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s east

