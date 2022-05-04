Escanaba Family Store celebrates Grand Opening

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army officially opened a new Family Store in Escanaba Wednesday.

The thrift store provides a low-price shopping option for the community.

It also expands the Salvation Army’s opportunity to support Escanaba. All the profits from the store will be put back into the community through programs such as rent and utility assistance and food programs.

Escanaba has also stepped up to support the Salvation Army.

“We appreciate the support we get from the community. We can’t do anything without the support people give us, so being able to watch as the community steps in behind us and supports our efforts is pretty amazing,” said Doug Winters, Salvation Army Captain.

The Family Store celebrated the Grand Opening with food, drinks, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City officials, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and Salvation Army leaders from Milwaukee were in attendance.

The store is located at 2405 1st Avenue North, in the Mini-Mall across from Hobby Lobby, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11:OOAM until 6:00 PM.

