Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. The hall also announced Wednesday that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are getting the award for musical excellence and that Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Other artists and groups that failed this year for induction in the performer category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s inductees are:

Performers

  • Pat Benatar
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem, Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Music Excellence Award

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

  • Elizabeth Cotten
  • Harry Belafonte

Ahmet Ertegun Award

  • Allen Gruman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
RAW: Security overpower Dave Chappelle's attacker
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the...
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to reach 2,000 wins