Dickinson County students participate in pilot learning program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Dickinson County are part of a pilot program for project-based learning.

Rarely in school are you able to choose a topic to study independently for an entire semester. Seniors in Iron Mountain’s Project-Based Learning (PBL) pilot program did just that.

“Mine was broadcasting. I learned a lot about broadcasting in general. How people receive information, how I receive information,” said Emma Golfis, IMHS Senior.

Golfis created four “essential questions” to drive her research. Students also needed to conduct an interview with an industry professional. She chose TV6′s Clint McLeod.

“I had to pick and choose what I wanted to focus on. I needed to look at my essential questions and see what I wanted answered,” Golfis said.

The pre-pandemic project-based learning program included a wide range of elective-based classes students could take the last six weeks of the year, after core classes were complete.

It has been canceled since 2020 because of the school going to virtual learning. Now, this is the first step in its return.

“Collaboration is super important. Usually, when students get to pick something that they love, the motivation is there,” said Heather Hiatt, IMHS English Teacher.

The school surveyed all seniors about their feelings on the program and just as students did in their project, the district will look to improve it.

“With any program, we look to evaluate what worked, what we need to change, and continue to make that process and opportunity better for students,” said William Traber, IMHS Principal.

Traber says this year has been about returning to pre-pandemic learning. He hopes to see student engagement with the community continue next year.

“When they go to the next steps in their lives, they have those connections, opportunities, or pathways to go in their career or secondary education,” Traber said.

Student presentations started in English classes Wednesday, and will continue until the end of the year, with each student showcasing their passion.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.