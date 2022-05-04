Diaper drive now underway in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A diaper drive is underway by Diaper Marquette County throughout this month. The organization is hoping for up to two hundred diapers by May 27.

There are drop-off sites in several locations, including Ace Hardware in Gwinn, Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming, and Midtown Bakery in Negaunee. The group’s Founder says every little bit helps.

“I really think it’s important as a community that we can think about ‘How can I give back?’, and even just one pack of diapers can be helpful, or one pack of wipes. We don’t have to do everything, but we can do something, and one small change can make all the difference,” Melinda Britton, Founder of Diaper Marquette County.

The diapers will be handed out to families at the Marquette County Baby Shower, located at the North Iron Church in Ishpeming on May 27.

