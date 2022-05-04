Advertisement

Diaper drive now underway in Marquette County

The Facebook banner for Diaper Marquette County
The Facebook banner for Diaper Marquette County(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Colin Jackson and Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A diaper drive is underway by Diaper Marquette County throughout this month. The organization is hoping for up to two hundred diapers by May 27.

There are drop-off sites in several locations, including Ace Hardware in Gwinn, Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming, and Midtown Bakery in Negaunee. The group’s Founder says every little bit helps.

“I really think it’s important as a community that we can think about ‘How can I give back?’, and even just one pack of diapers can be helpful, or one pack of wipes. We don’t have to do everything, but we can do something, and one small change can make all the difference,” Melinda Britton, Founder of Diaper Marquette County.

The diapers will be handed out to families at the Marquette County Baby Shower, located at the North Iron Church in Ishpeming on May 27.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
Schoolcraft County Board decides not to retain legal representation in district court HR issue
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Heather Hiatt (left) stands with Emma Golfis (right)
Dickinson County students participate in pilot learning program
Sands Fire Department Chief Thomas Wahlstrom
International Firefighters Day: Celebrating volunteers across Upper Michigan
The Medical Care Access Coalition of Dickinson County is located in the basement of Dickinson...
A Medical Care Access Coalition looks to help decrease the cost of prescription medications
First responders search for a woman in Black River Falls.
UPDATE: Body found in Black River Falls near where a woman fell
Bark River-Harris School
High schooler wins logo design contest