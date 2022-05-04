City of Negaunee releases Recreation Plan for “30-Day Public Review”

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Negaunee Parks and Recreation Commission has prepared a draft 5-year Recreation Plan. The plan includes proposed enhancement projects at Teal Lake, the development of trail connections between Negaunee and neighboring communities, and the creation of camping facilities.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Guidelines for the Development of Community Parks and Recreation Plans, the intent of a community parks and recreation plan is to create an inventory of existing facilities and resources, identify community recreation and open space needs, and set a plan of action for a five-year period. Information contained in the plan will be used in scoring grant applications.

“Communities without a plan cannot receive grants from the MDNR, City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Negaunee’s next step in this process involves a 30-day public review of the plan. Upon this review, the Negaunee Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to forward the plan on to City Council for final adoption.

A digital copy of the draft plan is available for review here. A paper copy of the draft plan is available for review on-site at City Hall (319 W Case St, Negaunee, MI) and the Negaunee Ice Arena at (141 Rail St, Negaunee, MI). Comments will be accepted until May 8th, 2022, 4:00 p.m.

Please submit your comments to Julia Cogger, CUPPAD, Community Innovation Specialist at (906) 280-0820, or jcogger@cuppad.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.