Yesterday’s Treasure Sale to benefit Marquette Federation of Women’s Clubs

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sue Madden, Marquette Federated Clubhouse President, says this is the 22nd Annual Yesterday’s Treasure Sale. The event has not happened since the covid-19 pandemic.

The sale is Saturday, May 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the historic clubhouse at 104 W. Ridge Street, Marquette.

Madden says to donate items you can call or text her at 906-361-4243. There will be items from different years. All of the proceeds will benefit the current clubs associated with the clubhouse, including the Lion’s club, AAUW, Zonta, MAPTA/LSPW.

