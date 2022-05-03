West End Health Foundation gives $30K in grants to support health-related programs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) recently approved $30,300 in grants that meet the Foundation’s mission of advancing health and wellness in the West End.

Grants were approved for the Spring Capital Grant Cycle to support health-related programs and services that will benefit Marquette County’s west end communities.

Programs receiving grants are:

· Ishpeming Ski Club ($10,000) for the purchase of a snowmobile to assist in maintaining and grooming 10 km of cross-country ski trails at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex (Suicide Bowl) and the Iron Ore Heritage Trail between Ishpeming and Negaunee.

· Kiwanis Club of Ishpeming ($5,500) to support the creation and building of a new, state-of-the-art outdoor playground next to Lake Bancroft Pavilion in Ishpeming.

· Partridge Creek Farm ($5,000) toward the purchase of materials to build ADA-accessible raised garden beds for the Ishpeming Intergenerational Farm in Ishpeming.

· Courage, Inc. ($4,000) toward the purchase of camping equipment used in its FREE outdoor wilderness-based adventures for individuals and veterans with physical disabilities.

· Michigamme Township ($3,000) for supplies needed to maintain the Senior Meals program serving the Michigamme area.

· Presbytery Point ($2,800) for its Health Center Update Project. The funds will purchase Epinephrine Auto-Injectors and an Emergency Inhaler for its facilities in Michigamme.

WEHF was established in 2014 after an agreement between Bell Hospital and LifePoint, Inc. for the purchase of the hospital. The mission of the WEHF is “Advancing Health and Wellness in the West End Community.” The WEHF provides funding in three competitive grant cycles per year and provides funding for health and wellness-related programs in the four West End school districts. The Foundation will accept proposals for its Proactive Grants Cycle later this spring.

