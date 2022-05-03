U.S. Department of Commerce invests $3 mil to expand high-speed internet in Eastern U.P.

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to Merit Network, Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan, to support the construction of a 70-mile, middle-mile fiber optic infrastructure.

This infrastructure will expand access to high-speed internet in the Easter Upper Peninsula.

The project will expand high-speed internet service in remote and underserved areas throughout Chippewa, Luce, and Mackinac counties and support the region’s Leveraging Infrastructure for Transforming the Upper Peninsula (LIFT-UP) initiative, which provides middle-mile infrastructure to local internet service providers. This EDA investment will be matched with $2.3 million in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 10 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment.

“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to make sure every community builds back better from this pandemic, and that means ensuring that every single American has access to high-speed, affordable internet service,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This critical infrastructure investment will serve as a much needed down payment on the additional $100 million dollars coming to Michigan to expand access to high-speed internet thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In particular, this $3 million award from EDA will bring greater economic resiliency to Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula by delivering critical, middle-mile broadband infrastructure that will help spur economic growth, support telework, and provide access to remote learning opportunities.”

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) program, provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

