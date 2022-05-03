Some light rain, drizzle Tuesday before afternoon gradual clearing

*See NWS Flood Alerts and more HERE.

An upper-level disturbance enters the U.P. skies overnight through Tuesday, keeping mostly cloudy skies over the region and bringing mainly light scattered rain showers. By Tuesday afternoon, high pressure enters the U.P., resulting in gradual clearing and the sunshine breaking out west through east before the Tuesday sunset.

With the cresting high pressure come mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and rain chances limited to mainly the Southern U.P. Thursday through Friday as the high pressure holds off much of the energy from a Central Plains system.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, fog and widely scattered light rain showers; gradually clearing west to east in the afternoon; north winds 5 to 15 mph gusting 20 mph; cool

>Highs: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (warmer away from Lake Superior)

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle then becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south; warm

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening rain; warm

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 70

