Advertisement

Some light rain, drizzle Tuesday before afternoon gradual clearing

Overcast and drizzly conditions gradually clear west to east Tuesday as high pressure builds in the U.P.
Overcast and drizzly conditions gradually clear west to east Tuesday as high pressure builds in the U.P.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*See NWS Flood Alerts and more HERE.

An upper-level disturbance enters the U.P. skies overnight through Tuesday, keeping mostly cloudy skies over the region and bringing mainly light scattered rain showers. By Tuesday afternoon, high pressure enters the U.P., resulting in gradual clearing and the sunshine breaking out west through east before the Tuesday sunset.

With the cresting high pressure come mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and rain chances limited to mainly the Southern U.P. Thursday through Friday as the high pressure holds off much of the energy from a Central Plains system.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, fog and widely scattered light rain showers; gradually clearing west to east in the afternoon; north winds 5 to 15 mph gusting 20 mph; cool

>Highs: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (warmer away from Lake Superior)

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle then becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south; warm

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening rain; warm

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
A home in Forsyth Township is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning. (5/2/22)
UPDATE: Forsyth Township house is total loss following fire
NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man

Latest News

a cool day
Drying out this week
Travel conditions for the week
Gray skies to start off work week
Rain showers throughout the evening
Rain showers throughout the weekend
Central Plains-based system brings moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds to Upper Michigan late...
Rain, wind picking up Saturday afternoon