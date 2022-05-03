SHF awards more that $650,000 during Spring Grants Celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation awarded more than $650,000 for their spring grants Tuesday night in Marquette. The grants are for health-centered programs and equipment for non-profit organizations in upper Michigan.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, Project Jade, and Cancer Care of Marquette County were among some of the recipients.

“We’re happy to be together with smiling faces with people that we’ve been supporting for a number of years many deserving agencies, many deserving companies that work hard every day to ensure the health and well-being of people in the U.P,” said Jim LaJoie, SHF Executive Director.

“It’s fantastic, without organizations like the Superior Health Foundation we wouldn’t be able to exist, we’re an all-volunteer organization so our fundraising is very limited,” said David Poirier, President of Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, health education, and programs promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula.

