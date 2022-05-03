Advertisement

Protesters gather in Downtown Marquette in response to potential SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
May. 3, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 50 people gathered in Marquette Tuesday to advocate for abortion rights.

Although a decision has not been made yet, a leaked draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters filled the corners of Third and Washington Streets to argue that this would take rights away from women seeking abortions. Others argue that abortion should not be a protected right in America.

Although overturning Roe v. Wade would no longer solidify the right to get an abortion, it would not necessarily make abortion illegal. It would only give the power to make abortion illegal back to the states.

