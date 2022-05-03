Advertisement

Order Mother's Day flowers now through Saturday from Samara Floral Co

The Negaunee floral shop will also be selling bouquets at both Velodrome Coffee locations through Saturday
A bouquet from Samara Floral Co.
A bouquet from Samara Floral Co.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 70% of America will purchase flowers for Mother’s Day. Show your mom a little extra love with a customized bouquet at Samara Floral Co.

Florist Shailah Pelto will be taking orders through Saturday, along with selling pre-made bouquets at Velodrome Coffee in Marquette and Ishpeming.

Customize a Mother's Day bouquet with help from Samara Floral Co.

Pelto shares ways to preserve the life of your freshly cut flowers:

Samara Floral Co. is taking orders for Mother's Day until Saturday.

Samara Floral Co is located at 415 Iron Street in the back of Washtown, USA laundromat in Negaunee. You can place an order online at samaraflorals.com or by phone at 906-242-2501.

