Order Mother’s Day flowers now through Saturday from Samara Floral Co
The Negaunee floral shop will also be selling bouquets at both Velodrome Coffee locations through Saturday
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 70% of America will purchase flowers for Mother’s Day. Show your mom a little extra love with a customized bouquet at Samara Floral Co.
Florist Shailah Pelto will be taking orders through Saturday, along with selling pre-made bouquets at Velodrome Coffee in Marquette and Ishpeming.
Pelto shares ways to preserve the life of your freshly cut flowers:
Samara Floral Co is located at 415 Iron Street in the back of Washtown, USA laundromat in Negaunee. You can place an order online at samaraflorals.com or by phone at 906-242-2501.
