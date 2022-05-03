Michigan reacts to Roe V. Wade U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Here in Michigan, both sides of the argument had strong reactions Tuesday in response to the Roe V. Wade U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft.

The Catholic Diocese of Marquette is praising the draft opinion. The Diocese says overturning Roe V. Wade would help women going through crisis pregnancies.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was shocked by how the opinion got leaked, but not surprised by what it said. The Democrat says the Supreme Court’s reputation has been stained.

“People have abortions for all kinds of reasons, and many of them are medically necessary,” said Nessel.

“We will make a difference in so many lives and continue to support into being proponents of life, and to give these unborn children a chance to live,” said Denise Foye, the Diocese of Marquette’s Director of Catechism.

If the draft decision holds true, Michigan has a pre-Roe abortion ban that may take effect. It is unlikely to be changed by the Republican-led legislature.

There is increased attention in Michigan on the state courts. Governor Whitmer and Planned Parenthood have filed lawsuits seeking to invalidate the 1931 law. The development also is putting a focus on the midterm election.

