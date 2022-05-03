Advertisement

Michigan Department of Corrections increases recruiting

Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Correction Workers Week, and the Michigan Department of Corrections is increasing recruiting.

There’s an urgent need for correction workers across the U.P. Officials say the vacancies are due to both the pandemic and a retirement boom.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has been encouraging facilities to hold recruiting open houses to increase recruiting. The Baraga Correction Facility is holding one Wednesday.

Corrections department officials say that being a corrections worker is a fulfilling career.

“It’s a really great opportunity to make a change in your community. It’s a really great job opportunity, especially in some of these regions of the state,” said Chris Gautz, MDOC Spokesperson.

The Michigan Department of Corrections expects to hire 800 correction workers this year.

