Menominee County garden prepares for summer events

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County garden is hoping to connect you to the outdoors for mental health relief.

Starting this month, Raven Wood Gardens LLC in Menominee is hosting its annual “Let’s Grow Contest.” 15 plots are already reserved, and at least 10 are still available.

The contest runs all summer and will coincide with the garden’s Care Giver Retreat in June. The owner says gardening as a form of therapy has helped her family and could help you too.

“To get outside and to do a project, to touch the ground allows you to stay grounded. There are a lot of good bacteria there when you touch dirt, playing in the dirt, it improves mindfulness. It takes your mind away from your stress,” said Lou Anne Bates, Raven Wood Gardens LLC Owner.

Bates says garden plots are still available. You can call 715-923-9362 to reserve a spot before May 10.

