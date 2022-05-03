“Little Women” premieres in Iron County on May 13

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tragedy and love between four sisters during the American Civil War. An Iron County theatre group is bringing the popular show “Little Women” to the stage.

“Little Women” is a coming-of-age story about four sisters during the American Civil War. The West End Players in Iron River have been rehearsing this show for two months.

“On the off nights that we aren’t here, we are getting together in groups and practice together. We go over our lines, songs, and make sure we got it just right,” said Jason Mattson, “Little Women” Director.

Mattson says the biggest hurdle was that rental scripts and music arrived three weeks late because of delivery delays. The 16-member cast had to put in extra time to catch-up.

“It was a bit of a struggle. We were doing stuff off our phones, but we made it work. We had Christina, our music director, play all of our songs on the piano for us, and we were still able to get a lot of work done even with the delay getting our scripts,” said Marly Mattson, the actress who plays Meg March.

Mattson says her character, Meg March, is a lot like herself.

“It is really easy for me to jump right into my character and be myself at the same time,” Marly Mattson said.

Mattson has been performing with the West End Players since she was nine-years-old. She has completed more than a dozen shows. One of the newest cast members, Faryn Rice, uses older cast members as mentors.

“They are all super helpful. The one that is graduating, Ellie, we have become pretty good friends. Everyone is so friendly, and we are all pretty close,” Rice said.

Rice plays Beth March. The show cost about $2,000 to put on. Nearly $1,600 was used just for royalties. The rest of the budget is used for everything else.

“We try to keep our production cost as low as we can. We receive a lot of donations from the community, and supplies from different businesses who want to donate and get involved with the show in one way or another. We have been able to keep that cost under $400,” Mattson said.

Despite being delayed from late script delivery, the show is scheduled to premiere on time on Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Windsor Center in Iron River. Audiences can still see the show on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT, and again on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are sold at the door.

