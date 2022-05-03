Lawn care companies prepare for spring clean-up

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Spring clean-up is the busiest time of year for lawn care companies like Godfrey Lawn Care and Snow Removal LLC.

Specialized mowing machines allow workers to efficiently clean brush. The Wisconsin-based company services the Niagara area, including Iron Mountain.

The company started in 2019 and said it has not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since yard work always comes back around in spring.

“We do a lot of texting back and forth with our customers. Sometimes we don’t even see them when we go to the property... everybody wants to get all the old leaves off the ground, and branches, and get ready for summer. [People want] to get it looking good,” said Sydney Shipes, Godfrey Lawn Care & Snow Removal LLC Worker.

Shipes says right now most of the jobs are brush clean-up but will transition to mowing and pressure washing as people prepare for summer.

