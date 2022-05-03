Advertisement

Ishpeming traffic signal work planned Wednesday

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing repair work on the traffic signals on US-41/M-28 at Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming May 4.

Beginning around 9 a.m., crews will be working on the traffic signal control systems. The work will require the signals to be off for about an hour. During this time, the intersection will be controlled by four-way stop signs.

MDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching the intersection.

