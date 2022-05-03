Advertisement

Group opposing proposed rocket launch site adds Outreach & Communication Director

Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior logo
Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior logo
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County nonprofit is welcoming its newest member to the team.

Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior exists to oppose the proposed rocket launch site at Granot Loma. The organization says that the rocket launches would disrupt Lake Superior’s ecosystem.

Its new Director of Outreach and Communication is Cait Sternberg. She graduated from NMU last year with an environmental science degree and previously worked with the Superior Watershed Partnership.

“I think that stopping this rocket launch site will. In the long-term, benefit those recreation areas, it’ll benefit the beautiful residential areas surrounding the launch site, and overall, it would show that we’re dedicated to keeping our lake clean,” said Sternberg.

Through her position, Sternberg hopes to keep people informed and provide opportunities for the public to get involved with the organization in Marquette and Powell Township.

