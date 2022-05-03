Gov. Whitmer announces $10 mil in grants to keep students safe in classrooms

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, over a dozen Upper Peninsula school districts were awarded grants to keep students safe in classrooms.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 awards were made to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools, and 39 public school academies for $10 million in state funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

These grants will go toward the purchase of equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students, and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

A total of 336 eligible applications were received, requesting approximately $35 million in funding. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the Michigan State Police (MSP), Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel. Grant recipients have until July 1, 2023, to spend their awards.

“These grant awards will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure exterior access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety and security.”

Got to the state of Michigan’s website for a complete list of grantees and the amounts awarded.

