Advertisement

Chilly Wednesday start then warming up

Subfreezing overnight temps then rising Wednesday as high pressure clears the way to spring warmth.
Subfreezing overnight temps then rising as high pressure clears the way to spring warmth.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*See NWS Flood Alerts and more HERE.

High pressure from the Prairie Provinces enters the U.P. Tuesday night, resulting in gradual clearing of clouds and the sunshine breaking out west through east before the sunset.

With the cresting high pressure come mostly sunny skies Wednesday. The combination of warm and dry conditions present a wildfire risk especially along the western and central interior of the U.P. -- take caution on any outdoor burning Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances limited to mainly the Southern U.P. Thursday through Friday as the high pressure holds off much of the energy from a Central Plains system.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle then becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Lower 40s to Lower 60s (warmest inland)

Thursday, Cinco de Mayo: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south late; warm

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south late; warm

>HIghs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of p.m. rain; warm and windy

>Highs: 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer and windy

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home in Forsyth Township is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning. (5/2/22)
UPDATE: Forsyth Township house is total loss following fire
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Teal Lake Melt-Down structure sunk Saturday, winner announced
NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

am rain
AM rain PM Sunshine
Overcast and drizzly conditions gradually clear west to east Tuesday as high pressure builds in...
Some light rain, drizzle Tuesday before afternoon gradual clearing
a cool day
Drying out this week
Travel conditions for the week
Gray skies to start off work week