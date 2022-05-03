Chilly Wednesday start then warming up

*See NWS Flood Alerts and more HERE.

High pressure from the Prairie Provinces enters the U.P. Tuesday night, resulting in gradual clearing of clouds and the sunshine breaking out west through east before the sunset.

With the cresting high pressure come mostly sunny skies Wednesday. The combination of warm and dry conditions present a wildfire risk especially along the western and central interior of the U.P. -- take caution on any outdoor burning Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances limited to mainly the Southern U.P. Thursday through Friday as the high pressure holds off much of the energy from a Central Plains system.

The high pressure breaks down Sunday as a Northern Plains sweeps west through east over Upper Michigan.

Temperatures gradually rise above the seasonal trend these next seven days.

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Patchy a.m. fog and drizzle then becoming mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Lower 40s to Lower 60s (warmest inland)

Thursday, Cinco de Mayo: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south late; warm

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers south late; warm

>HIghs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of p.m. rain; warm and windy

>Highs: 60s

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; warmer and windy

>Highs: 70s

