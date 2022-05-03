Check out these trendy hair and makeup looks on Upper Michigan Today

Advertisement

I don’t know about you... but I’m feeling (episode) 22!
By Tia Trudgeon
May. 3, 2022
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: a new outdoor drinking area in Manistique, the annual UPAWS pet photo calendar contest, and a spaghetti benefit dinner for a very special little girl. Watch episode 22, part 1 here.

Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia and Elizabeth are looking forward to summer trends. Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shares popular hair and makeup looks for you to try out this summer.

Still not convinced enough to get bangs?

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 AM or through the TV6 and FOX UP Roku or Fire Stick apps.

