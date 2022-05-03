AM rain PM Sunshine

A weak front is moving across the U.P. this morning with isolated rain showers and drizzle. During the day clouds clear out as high pressure moves in. This will keep the area under dry conditions with more sunshine. The downside is with low humidity values we’ll have a high wildfire danger risk in some places during this trend. Unseasonably warmer air moves in by the end of the week and into the week as an upper-level ridge sets upright over the Great Lakes.

Today: Morning isolated rain showers and drizzle. Then, becoming sunny

>Highs: 40s along the shorelines, low to mid-50s inland

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 40s along Lake Superior, low 50s along Lake Michigan, Upper 50s to 60° inland

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>High: Low to mid-60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers west

>Highs: Upper 60s

