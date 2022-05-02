UPAWS taking submissions for 2023 calendar contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to submit the best photos of your photogenic pets. The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is taking entries for its 2023 pet photo calendar contest.

Owners can submit as many photos of their pets for $12 each. Entries close May 31 and voting starts July 1. UPAWS staff say this is an important fundraiser for the shelter.

“It’s a great fundraiser for our shelter and again, it’s really a fun thing to do but we want to remind folks that we run on donations and this is part of our fundraising efforts so please participate and who doesn’t love to show off their pets,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, Ann Brownell.

The winners will be chosen in August and the calendar will be published in October.

