Advertisement

UPAWS can’t do it without you/Kindness is my Clickbait on Upper Michigan Today

Upper Michigan Today episode 21 features two ways for you to spread goodness
End-of-show high five.
End-of-show high five.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has entered its second month!

Catch episode 21, part 1 here:

Upper Michigan Today episode 21 part 1.

And for the first guest of the month... why not a dog? Amber Talo, a UPAWS board member along with her dog Ani, visited the studio to talk about the need for volunteers.

She elaborates on volunteers’ roles and the position UPAWS would be in without them.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is looking for volunteers.

While on the topic of doing good, Anna Dravland the creator of spread goodness day, joined to discuss her latest campaign: Kindness is my Clickbait. She shares the power of intentional clicking on the internet.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

Elizabeth and Tia wrap up the morning with cereal shoes.

Watch part 4 here:

Upper Michigan Today episode 21 part 4.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
Walkers at the annual U.P. Pink Power walk.
U.P. Pink Power hosts annual walk

Latest News

NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday morning
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Pancake breakfast
Pancake breakfast fundraiser held at Ford River Township Hall