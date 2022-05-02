UPAWS can’t do it without you/Kindness is my Clickbait on Upper Michigan Today

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has entered its second month!

And for the first guest of the month... why not a dog? Amber Talo, a UPAWS board member along with her dog Ani, visited the studio to talk about the need for volunteers.

She elaborates on volunteers’ roles and the position UPAWS would be in without them.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is looking for volunteers.

While on the topic of doing good, Anna Dravland the creator of spread goodness day, joined to discuss her latest campaign: Kindness is my Clickbait. She shares the power of intentional clicking on the internet.

Elizabeth and Tia wrap up the morning with cereal shoes.

