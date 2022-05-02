UPAWS can’t do it without you/Kindness is my Clickbait on Upper Michigan Today
Upper Michigan Today episode 21 features two ways for you to spread goodness
May. 2, 2022
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has entered its second month!
And for the first guest of the month... why not a dog? Amber Talo, a UPAWS board member along with her dog Ani, visited the studio to talk about the need for volunteers.
She elaborates on volunteers’ roles and the position UPAWS would be in without them.
While on the topic of doing good, Anna Dravland the creator of spread goodness day, joined to discuss her latest campaign: Kindness is my Clickbait. She shares the power of intentional clicking on the internet.
Elizabeth and Tia wrap up the morning with cereal shoes.
