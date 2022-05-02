Advertisement

Think before you spark, Marquette City Fire Department shares fire prevention and safety tips

Warming weather means greater wildfire risks
Generic Fire Prevention
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Only you can prevent wildfires. It’s a memorable campaign from Smokey Bear, but an honest one.

Logan Triest, a Marquette City Fire Firefighter, says about 85% of wildfires are caused by human activity.

Here’s what to look out for before burning or starting a fire:

MCFD explains the steps people can take, before they burn debris, in order to prevent wildfires.
MCFD explains how citizens can prevent wildfires.

As you spring clean your home, check that your alarms and detectors have batteries and are working, clear your dryer and vents of any lint, and check that any chords or wires in your home and covered/not exposed.

You can check for burn permission at michigan.gov/burnpermit.

