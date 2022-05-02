Advertisement

Teal Lake Melt-Down structure sunk Saturday, winner announced

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vickie Paupore of Negaunee is the winner of the 2022 Teal Lake Melt-Down.

The headframe structure went through the ice on Saturday, April 30 at 6:19 p.m. The prize amount of $2,431 was won with a winning guess of 6:20 p.m., April 30.

Range Telecommunications provided the video surveillance to monitor the exact time the headframe sank. The structure will be recovered by the Marquette County Search and Rescue Team as part of its annual training.

The community purchased tickets to take a guess at when the headframe would break through the ice and sink, with the winner being the closest guess to the time.

The Teal Lake Melt-Down is a community fundraiser benefiting the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations are very appreciative of all the community support for this project.

This is the sixth year that the Negaunee Lions Club has held this fundraiser, and the fourth year the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with them.

