Superior Bark offering dog walking and sitting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business in the Marquette area could be just what your furry friend needs. It’s called Superior Bark and the owner, Samantha Spagnuolo offers dog walking and pet sitting.

Whether it’s a 30 minute walk or a snuggle and play session, superior bark has a variety of ways to keep your dogs active. She is working towards the goal of building an indoor & outdoor dog park.

“I definitely have experience and I absolutely love dogs, every meet-&-greet is free and it’s definitely visible that I love dogs because I’ll get down on the ground, meet your dog, I may accidentally greet them first instead of you,” said Spagnuolo.

The best way to contact Superior Bark is online. The business started this past February.

