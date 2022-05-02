Advertisement

Superior Bark offering dog walking and sitting

Superior Bark website
Superior Bark website(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business in the Marquette area could be just what your furry friend needs. It’s called Superior Bark and the owner, Samantha Spagnuolo offers dog walking and pet sitting.

Whether it’s a 30 minute walk or a snuggle and play session, superior bark has a variety of ways to keep your dogs active. She is working towards the goal of building an indoor & outdoor dog park.

“I definitely have experience and I absolutely love dogs, every meet-&-greet is free and it’s definitely visible that I love dogs because I’ll get down on the ground, meet your dog, I may accidentally greet them first instead of you,” said Spagnuolo.

The best way to contact Superior Bark is online. The business started this past February.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man
NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer

Latest News

Sign for the Manistique social district
Manistique getting U.P.’s first social district
Teal Lake Melt-Down structure sunk Saturday, winner announced
Negaunee plans to pave 70% of alleys in the city.
Negaunee to pave nearly 70% of alleyways within the city
Downtown Marquette.
Lane closure Wednesday on Washington Street in Marquette