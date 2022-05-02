Advertisement

Salvation Army food programs expand in U.P.

Lunch program
Lunch program(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette and Delta counties is opening its doors for services that haven’t been available since the start of the pandemic.

Beginning today, in-person weekday lunches returned to Escanaba and Marquette. And a hybrid pantry program is available at all locations, including Escanaba, Ishpeming and Marquette.

“You can either choose to pick it up at the door still like you have been for the last several months or you can come in and shop for yourself,” said Marquette Salvation Army corps officer Marie Lewis.

While the pantry service may be hybrid, the lunch program is not, it has fully switched to being in-person.

“Being able to engage with people is a critical part of life and sometimes we’ve all been so shut in for the past several months that we need that engagement. It helps with people who can’t afford or make their own food.”

The changes are a lifting of COVID restrictions, Brenda Washnock is a cook for the Marquette Salvation Army, she says today was her first time serving an in-person lunch here.

“It is according to what the Emergency Food Assistance Program has given us, we get that a couple times a year, they give us large amount of food. We get donations from the Canathon and around the community,” said Washnock.

The Salvation Army is also in need of local volunteers if you would like to volunteer or make a donation click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man
There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli...
Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
Walkers at the annual U.P. Pink Power walk.
U.P. Pink Power hosts annual walk

Latest News

Downtown Marquette.
Lane closure Wednesday on Washington Street in Marquette
Spaghetti fundraiser
Negaunee family to hold fundraiser for baby daughter battling cancer
A home in Forsyth Township is a complete loss after a fire Monday morning. (5/2/22)
UPDATE: Forsyth Township house is total loss following fire
NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter-in-place Monday morning