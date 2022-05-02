Salvation Army food programs expand in U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette and Delta counties is opening its doors for services that haven’t been available since the start of the pandemic.

Beginning today, in-person weekday lunches returned to Escanaba and Marquette. And a hybrid pantry program is available at all locations, including Escanaba, Ishpeming and Marquette.

“You can either choose to pick it up at the door still like you have been for the last several months or you can come in and shop for yourself,” said Marquette Salvation Army corps officer Marie Lewis.

While the pantry service may be hybrid, the lunch program is not, it has fully switched to being in-person.

“Being able to engage with people is a critical part of life and sometimes we’ve all been so shut in for the past several months that we need that engagement. It helps with people who can’t afford or make their own food.”

The changes are a lifting of COVID restrictions, Brenda Washnock is a cook for the Marquette Salvation Army, she says today was her first time serving an in-person lunch here.

“It is according to what the Emergency Food Assistance Program has given us, we get that a couple times a year, they give us large amount of food. We get donations from the Canathon and around the community,” said Washnock.

The Salvation Army is also in need of local volunteers if you would like to volunteer or make a donation click here.

