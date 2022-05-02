Advertisement

The Ryan Report - May 1, 2022

This Sunday, Don Ryan spoke with Senator of Michigan’s 38th District, Ed McBroom
Don Ryan hosts Senator Ed McBroom to talk about the upcoming elections.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with Senator Ed McBroom (R) to discuss the upcoming elections.

McBroom served six years in the House of Reps and is now finishing his first 4-year term in the Senate. The two touch on the budgeting discussions happening in Lansing and the large infrastructure bill that was passed in March.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Senator of Michigan's 38th District, Ed McBroom sits down with Don Ryan to talk about upcoming elections.

Part 3:

Senator of Michigan's 38th District, Ed McBroom sits down with Don Ryan to talk about upcoming elections.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

