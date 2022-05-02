The Ryan Report - May 1, 2022
This Sunday, Don Ryan spoke with Senator of Michigan’s 38th District, Ed McBroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with Senator Ed McBroom (R) to discuss the upcoming elections.
McBroom served six years in the House of Reps and is now finishing his first 4-year term in the Senate. The two touch on the budgeting discussions happening in Lansing and the large infrastructure bill that was passed in March.
Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.