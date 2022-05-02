NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday morning
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - NICE Community Schools were in a brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday around 10 a.m. due to concerning writing on a girls bathroom wall at Westwood High School.
The superintendent’s office said the shelter in place was lifted a short time later when they found there was no risk to the students and staff.
