NICE Schools hold brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday morning

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - NICE Community Schools were in a brief, precautionary shelter in place Monday around 10 a.m. due to concerning writing on a girls bathroom wall at Westwood High School.

The superintendent’s office said the shelter in place was lifted a short time later when they found there was no risk to the students and staff.

