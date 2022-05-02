Negaunee to pave nearly 70% of alleyways within the city

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee plans to pave nearly 70% of all alleyways within the city during its 2022 Alleyways Pavement Project.

Alleys chosen were based on whether any scheduled utilities repairs or projects would take place within the next 20-years. Additional alleyways that are not part of this project will be replaced as early as 2024, during a scheduled sewer main replacement project.

“With interest rates at a record low, the city has decided to take advantage of these rates to save taxpayer dollars and to make long-overdue repairs to our alleyway network,” City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Work is estimated to take place the last week of May and last until the end of June.

The city will also pave streets this year under its two-year USDA Water Project. A map showing which streets can be found on the city’s website. This map will show all construction projects related to transportation and utilities this year.

Residents affected by the alleyways project will receive a letter next week indicating what they will need to know before and during the project.

“We want to stress the importance of not leaving anything in the alleys. Alleys are not just for property access but primarily for utility access and upkeep. Items left in the alleyways could result in a removal fee,” Heffron said.

Residents can expect to receive a yellow door hanger approximately two weeks before this project starts. Residents are asked to abide by the information located on the door hanger. This will help to avoid any fees.

No parking will be allowed to take place in an alley under construction. Residents will not have vehicular access to their garages and are encouraged to park in an alternative driveway if available or on the public street.

No garbage/recycling pick-up will take place in an alley under construction. Garbage/recycling should be placed on the street side, nearest the curb.

Some tree or bush removal may be necessary to facilitate this project. Please note that any vegetation that interferes with public utilities may be removed at the desecration of the city to maintain such utility services. Staff will work with property owners when possible.

Residents with questions or concerns prior or during this project may contact the DPW at 906-475-9991.

