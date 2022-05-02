Negaunee Male Chorus to celebrate 90 years May 14

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bill Schrandt, a member of the Negaunee Male Chorus, says the group will look back at 90 years, during the concert, titled, ‘How Sweet It Is.’

The event is at 7:00 p.m. in the Peterson Auditorium at Ishpeming High School. Gary Penhale, the Negaunee Male Chorus President, says there will also be an opportunity to see the past nine decades in pictures before the concert.

You can buy tickets at the door, the day of the event, or at other locations around Negaunee and Ishpeming.

