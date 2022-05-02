Advertisement

Negaunee Male Chorus to celebrate 90 years May 14

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bill Schrandt, a member of the Negaunee Male Chorus, says the group will look back at 90 years, during the concert, titled, ‘How Sweet It Is.’

The event is at 7:00 p.m. in the Peterson Auditorium at Ishpeming High School. Gary Penhale, the Negaunee Male Chorus President, says there will also be an opportunity to see the past nine decades in pictures before the concert.

You can buy tickets at the door, the day of the event, or at other locations around Negaunee and Ishpeming.

