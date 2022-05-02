Negaunee family to hold fundraiser for baby daughter battling cancer

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County community is working together to support a Negaunee family and their baby daughter’s battle with cancer.

In September of 2021, now 18-month-old Celia Zampese was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Since then, she has been receiving chemotherapy at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. This Saturday, friends, family, and community members will hold a spaghetti fundraiser at the Ishpeming armory from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The proceeds will help Celia’s family with travel and general living expenses. Celia’s mom says the community support is more than appreciated.

“It was one of the worst times of our life to learn that our child has cancer, it’s something we never imagined but our community has rallied around us and lifted some of our burden of what we’re going through, we’re extremely grateful,” said Kayla Zampese.

The fundraiser will include dinner, raffles, and a silent auction. Tickets for the dinner are $10 and will be available at the door.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.