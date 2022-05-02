Advertisement

Negaunee family to hold fundraiser for baby daughter battling cancer

Spaghetti fundraiser
Spaghetti fundraiser(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County community is working together to support a Negaunee family and their baby daughter’s battle with cancer.

In September of 2021, now 18-month-old Celia Zampese was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Since then, she has been receiving chemotherapy at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. This Saturday, friends, family, and community members will hold a spaghetti fundraiser at the Ishpeming armory from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The proceeds will help Celia’s family with travel and general living expenses. Celia’s mom says the community support is more than appreciated.

“It was one of the worst times of our life to learn that our child has cancer, it’s something we never imagined but our community has rallied around us and lifted some of our burden of what we’re going through, we’re extremely grateful,” said Kayla Zampese.

The fundraiser will include dinner, raffles, and a silent auction. Tickets for the dinner are $10 and will be available at the door.

