Manistique getting U.P.’s first social district

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Manistique is getting the U.P.’s first social district. So what is a social district? A social district allows for the on-site sale and offsite consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated areas.

Businesses in Manistique that are participating include Michigan Made, Wheaty’s Pub, Tap 21, and Marley’s Bar & Grill. Business owners and those who promote tourism say this could be a great way to increase the local economy.

“It’s a way for people to come together and maybe spur some economic activity to our downtown businesses,” said Alycia Kaiser, Schoolcraft Tourism & Commerce Marketing Coordinator.

“I think it will encourage a lot more tourism possibly and then just our local people getting out and doing more local activities within our community,” said Emily Marcotte, Michigan Made Manager.

The social district kicks off with a special event called ‘love our locals’ on May 6.

