Light spring elections set for Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Elections are set to take place Tuesday, May 3 for some in Upper Michigan, a chance to make your voice heard.

Certain cities and villages in Houghton, Marquette, Chippewa and Baraga Counties are preparing for tomorrow’s election. Some precincts in the counties have items on the ballot. “For the May election we have the City of Houghton, they have one council member that was not filled so now it is going to the voters,” Houghton County Clerk and Register of Deeds Jennifer Kelly said.

Michael Salmi, Craig Waddell and Robyn Johnson are running for a seat on Houghton’s City Council. The village of Lake Linden has a different proposal on the ballot. “Then we have a millage renewal at the village of Lake Linden, I believe it’s a road millage,” Kelly said.

The village of Calumet has a proposal to change the treasurer to an appointed position instead of an elected one. In Marquette County, Michigan Township has a recall election.

Democratic Incumbent William Seppanen is running against Rhonda Boshears, with no party affiliation, for the township supervisor role.

A recall petition was filed against Seppanen in November, following local tension over a gazebo’s removal. “He chose to run again and then Rhonda Boshears will be on there as well, so now the voters will make a determination and we’ll see who wins that race,” Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma said.

Marquette Area Public Schools and NICE Community Schools each have a sinking fund proposal. Both districts are asking for the same rates they currently have, 0.934 mill for MAPS and 1.75 mills for NICE. This means there won’t be new taxes if these proposals are passed.

“A single mill is $1 per $1,000 of taxable value and we have one that is 0.934 mills and the other one is 1.75 mills,” Marquette County Treasurer Jacqueline Solomon said. She continued, “If you look at the taxable value of your property multiply that times $1.75.”

Residents of Spurr Township in Baraga County will get to vote on the NICE Community Schools sinking fund proposal.

Chippewa County’s Pickford Public Schools also has a sinking fund proposal on Tuesday’s ballot.

Polls for eligible voters in precincts with ballot measures will open at 7 a.m., closing at 8 p.m Tuesday, May 3. Absentee voters still have until Tuesday to turn in their ballots at the clerk’s drop box or office.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.