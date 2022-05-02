Advertisement

Lane closure Wednesday on Washington Street in Marquette

Downtown Marquette.
Downtown Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the westbound lane in front of 136 West Washington Street will be closed for construction activities.

Flag control will be used to direct traffic around the closure area. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

