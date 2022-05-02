Advertisement

Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Jason Carr mug shot
Jason Carr mug shot(Michigan State Police (WLUC))
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, April 28 Jason Angus Carr, 51, of Gwinn was stopped by a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post in Bagley Township.

An MSP K9 was called to the scene and led troopers to find a small digital scale, a straw, glass pipe, butane lighter, and a tin containing a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carr was driving a 2021 Nissan with an expired Illinois registration on northbound I-75 near MM-279. Carr did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger, a 55-year-old Green Bay, Wisc. man, told the trooper the vehicle was rented by his girlfriend, but was unable to provide a rental contract. The men stated they had driven to Grand Rapids to drop someone off and were on their way back north.

Carr was placed under arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail. He was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count Possession Methamphetamine. He was given a $10,000 PR bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on May 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

