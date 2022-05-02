First responders fight fully engulfed structure fire in Forsyth Twp.

FORSYTH TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple fire departments, Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are working to put out a structure fire on County Rd 565.

The fire started around 11 a.m., Monday. The house is a complete loss. There was no report of injuries so far, according to a reporter on the scene, though authorities were not available to provide information.

Forsyth Township and Richmond Township Fire Departments were on the scene. This article will be updated as soon as more information is provided.

