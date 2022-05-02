Eagle Mine to host community forums
Virtual meeting options will be provided
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will host community forums throughout Marquette County in late May.
The forums are designed as a two-way dialogue between Eagle Mine and the community to learn more about the mine’s current status and operations.
Forums will be held at:
· Humboldt: Tuesday, May 24 at 12 P.M., at the Humboldt Township Hall, 244 Co Rd FAF, Champion, Mich.
· Big Bay: Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 P.M. at the Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger St., Big Bay, Mich.
· Virtual: Wednesday, May 25, at 12 P.M. Register by visiting eaglemine.com/forum.
For more information, please call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.
