Eagle Mine to host community forums

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will host community forums throughout Marquette County in late May.

The forums are designed as a two-way dialogue between Eagle Mine and the community to learn more about the mine’s current status and operations.

Forums will be held at:

· Humboldt: Tuesday, May 24 at 12 P.M., at the Humboldt Township Hall, 244 Co Rd FAF, Champion, Mich.

· Big Bay: Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 P.M. at the Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger St., Big Bay, Mich.

· Virtual: Wednesday, May 25, at 12 P.M. Register by visiting eaglemine.com/forum.

For more information, please call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.

