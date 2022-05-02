Advertisement

Eagle Mine to host community forums

Virtual meeting options will be provided
The Eagle Mine is going to speak to residents about current and future operations and conditions.
The Eagle Mine is going to speak to residents about current and future operations and conditions.
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine will host community forums throughout Marquette County in late May.

The forums are designed as a two-way dialogue between Eagle Mine and the community to learn more about the mine’s current status and operations.

Forums will be held at:

· Humboldt: Tuesday, May 24 at 12 P.M., at the Humboldt Township Hall, 244 Co Rd FAF, Champion, Mich.

· Big Bay: Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 P.M. at the Thunder Bay Inn, 400 Bensinger St., Big Bay, Mich.

· Virtual: Wednesday, May 25, at 12 P.M. Register by visiting eaglemine.com/forum.

For more information, please call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.

