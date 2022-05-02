Drying out this week
An area of low pressure is moving into Ontario. In its wake, a few isolated rain showers will still be around with patchy fog. Then, a cold front sweeps through tonight into tomorrow with isolated rain showers in the south. Afterward, the pattern shifts giving us a break from the active weather. An upper-level ridge coupled with high pressure will bring in warmer air for the end of the week.
Today: Morning patchy fog and isolated showers. Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Low to mid 40s west, upper 40s to low 50s east
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 30s to mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.