Drying out this week

An area of low pressure is moving into Ontario. In its wake, a few isolated rain showers will still be around with patchy fog. Then, a cold front sweeps through tonight into tomorrow with isolated rain showers in the south. Afterward, the pattern shifts giving us a break from the active weather. An upper-level ridge coupled with high pressure will bring in warmer air for the end of the week.

Today: Morning patchy fog and isolated showers. Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 40s west, upper 40s to low 50s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s to mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 50s along the shorelines, 60s inland

