Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Angeli Foods in Iron River will be closed Monday. When the store reopens Tuesday, you will notice a new name, Super One Foods.
Miner’s Incorporated bought that store back in March; The business will reopen tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. under the new ownership.
Angeli Foods currently has 124 employees and their workforce will continue working with Super One Foods.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.