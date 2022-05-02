Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Angeli Foods in Iron River will be closed Monday. When the store reopens Tuesday, you will notice a new name, Super One Foods.

Miner’s Incorporated bought that store back in March; The business will reopen tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. under the new ownership.

Angeli Foods currently has 124 employees and their workforce will continue working with Super One Foods.

