Angeli Foods closed Monday, reopens Tuesday with new name

There's a tentative deal in place for Minnesota-based Miner's Incorporated to buy Angeli Food’s, following months of negotiations.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Angeli Foods in Iron River will be closed Monday. When the store reopens Tuesday, you will notice a new name, Super One Foods.

Miner’s Incorporated bought that store back in March; The business will reopen tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. under the new ownership.

Angeli Foods currently has 124 employees and their workforce will continue working with Super One Foods.

