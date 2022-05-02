Advertisement

Airbnb’s COVID refund policy is ending

Airbnb has announced its popular COVID-19 refund policy is ending as of May 31. After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs, even if their reason for canceling was due to the coronavirus.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Airbnb has announced its popular COVID-19 refund policy is ending as of May 31.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs, even if their reason for canceling was due to the coronavirus.

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty.

Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property. Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, while others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide another refund option for customers.

